May 27, 2002

Baltimore--Millions of China's billion or so residents want to learn English, and Sylvan Learning Systems Inc. wants to teach it to them. The education market in China, especially adult language classes, is virtually untapped by outsiders. Sylvan has been there for two years with its Wall Street Institute, a franchise operation that teaches English to professionals. There are currently six Wall Street Institutes in China being operated by one franchisee, and Sylvan has more aggressive plans for the market.

Analysts are bullish that China could turn into a huge market worth millions of dollars for Sylvan. -Baltimore Business Journal