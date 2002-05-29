Dinnerhouse Chains to Debut Smaller Units to Cut Costs

May 29, 2002 1 min read

New York--Several mid-sized casual dinnerhouse chains, including Damon's International, Ground Round Restaurant and O'Charley's, are introducing downsized buildings to combat escalating real estate and construction costs. In bids to accelerate their growth, those chains are adopting a strategy that several of their larger competitors, including Applebee's and T.G.I. Friday's, increasingly are employing. The downsized buildings are giving the chains more flexibility in selecting locations. -Nation's Restaurant News