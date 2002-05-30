Kitchen Tune-Up and Quality Cabinets Team Up in Denver Showroom

Aberdeen, South Dakota--In a groundbreaking move for both companies, Kitchen Tune-Up and Quality Cabinets of Colorado have launched a joint venture that could have, in the words of one of the principals, "astronomical potential." The showroom, which was opened by KTU franchisee Ken Klontz in the Quality Cabinets Denver distribution center, displays six model kitchens using Quality products in a variety of styles.

"The showroom increases my ability to provide full service," Klontz says. "We still go out to customers' homes to consult on our kitchen tune-up and cabinet refacing services, but the showroom is much more effective for selling cabinets.

Kitchen Tune-Ups believes having a retail outlet is a natural evolution for its franchisees and could see such ventures happening in other cities. -Kitchen Tune-Up

