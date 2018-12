Make it a priority to attend the leading trade shows for your industry.

You can find major trade shows listed in the publication Tradeshow Week, as well as in the leading publication for your industry. If possible, attend the biggest trade show you can--it will give you an opportunity to stay in touch with the best thinkers in the industry. It also pays to exhibit at the best trade show you can afford.

