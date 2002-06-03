Shake on It

Have you mastered this nonverbal secret to communicating confidence to prospects?
Experts say how you shake hands says a lot about who you are and how you feel about yourself. To send a positive message to clients or business associates, extend your hand with the thumb up and open. Wrap you fingers around the other person's hand and shake once or twice from the elbow, not the shoulder. This results in a firm handshake that is neither too weak nor too strong.

At networking events, make sure you keep your right hand free so you'll always be ready to shake hands. That means carrying your briefcase or purse in your left hand. At cocktail parties, hold your glass in your left hand so your right one doesn't get cold or wet.

In our culture, handshakes mean a lot. Make sure you do it every time you're introduced to someone and at the beginning and end of every meeting.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

