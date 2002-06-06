Be a TV Star

Try this tactic for getting the local TV network interested in your company.

June 6, 2002 1 min read

For local television, use a video news release to spotlight news with a visual component. Provide the station with a printed release supplemented by video footage on cassette, which they can run as background to the newsreader vocal. Show your machine working, the marathon runners sweating, the international visitors smiling. Even if the video quality doesn't meet station standards, they can at least see what you've got. They'll re-shoot if they're interested.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales