5 Easy Start-Up Marketing Tactics

Telling people about your company is a lot easier--and cheaper--than you think.

June 1, 2002 4 min read

You've got your product ready to sell. Now you're just waiting for customers to start knocking on your door. Problem is, you don't hear any knocking.

That's when you start to think: "I have a fabulous new product that no one should be without and, of course, it's priced to fit any budget. So how come it seems like nobody wants to buy it?"

Ask yourself this: Are you sure people know about your product? A crucial key to selling your goods and services is to make sure potential customers know what you have to offer. To do that, you need to tell the world what you're selling. And since the award-winning advertising agency down the street isn't exactly giving away its services, you're going to have to do the marketing yourself.

Where do you start? These days, almost anyone with a computer and an inkjet printer can create their own low-cost marketing materials. We've prepared a list of five key tools most 'treps need when launching a new business:

One major point to keep in mind whenever you're creating any kind of marketing materials for your company is to be sure all your grammar and spelling is correct. Have several people proofread your materials before you print them or put them online.

Getting the word out about your company's awesome goods and services isn't nearly as difficult as it may have seemed. And it doesn't have to cost big bucks, either. All it takes is a little creativity.