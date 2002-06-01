Entrepreneurs: Here to Stay

If you're a longtime reader of Entrepreneur and its various publications, you might remember when BizStartUps was a print publication known as Business Start-Ups, or as we affectionately call it here in the office, BSU. BSU was started in 1989 as New Business Opportunities, became Business Start-Ups in 1993, evolved to Entrepreneur's Start-Ups in 2000, and in 2001 moved to an online-only format as BizStartUps.com.

With all those changes, you'd think we would have an identity crisis on our hands. But if the numbers aren't lying, we most certainly are not experiencing any kind of crisis, with our identity or otherwise. BSU gets tens of thousands of visitors every month, and the numbers grow daily.

I believe the site traffic is partly due to the great content on BSU, but it's also due to the fact that young entrepreneurs continue to want to start businesses. A recent Challenger, Gray & Christmas study says that jobless managers and executives under 40 starting businesses surged to 36 percent in the first quarter of 2002. And like our site traffic, the numbers keep growing. In search of knowledge and a ticket to entrepreneurial freedom, people like you flock to BSU to find out how to start a business.

The numbers are growing so rapidly, in fact, that we recently launched TeenStartUps.com, for, of course, teen entrepreneurs. With each new generation of entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneur.com are prepared to offer guidance, advice and hands-on tools to help anyone who wants to start a business. Essentially, we have always been ahead of our time, prepared for a spike in entrepreneurship even before entrepreneurs themselves are ready for it.

That's why entrepreneurship will continue to grow and prosper. There will always be people like you who want to start businesses. And when you're ready, you can graduate to Entrepreneur to find out how to grow your business for years to come. With each new generation, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneur.com will be prepared well ahead of time.

