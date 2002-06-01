Push Yourself!

In the race called getting the sale, it's all about training, improving and getting out of your comfort zone.

Running a marathon is like running your small business. You start with high hopes and great expectations. As you expand and grow your business, the challenges mount and the work gets harder, and sometimes you wonder if you've made the right choice. Yet when you finish, you're filled with a renewed enthusiasm for more races.

In every race, you will find yourself in some uncharted territory, that place where everything that was new and exciting begins to feel very uncomfortable. On Mother's Day, I was in this place. I ran my first competitive half-marathon. That's 13.1 miles. This was a big stretch for me, for a few reasons:

1. If you saw me, you would know right away that I'm not blessed with a traditional runner's body. 2. The longest run I'd done before the race was 10 miles, and that was more than a month before race day. 3. I'd never been in a race before with 3,500 graceful runners who all had the "right clothes" on.

Yet I still did it. And running the race wasn't even the most important part-it was all the training. For 50 weeks, I had to work hard, get out of my comfort zone and push the limits of what I thought I was capable of. Are you pushing yourself when it comes to your sales efforts? What part of the sales process do you find uncomfortable? Closing the sale? Making cold calls? Whatever it is that makes you uncomfortable, you can get over it in three steps:

If you want to get serious about selling your products and services, keep these points in mind:

Stretch one skill at a time. As a salesperson, you must train in the specific skills, processes and tactics that will allow you to win your race. Pick a single skill that you need to improve, and focus on improving it. Work on the skills that will help you sell-don't just learn the topics that you find easy or enjoy.

James Maduk is one of North America's leading sales speakers. He is the creator and publisher of more than 80 online sales training courses, and he broadcasts daily on VirtualSelling Radio. You can reach James at (613) 825-0651 or visit his Web site at www.jamesmaduk.com.