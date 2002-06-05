Wendy's to Acquire Baja Fresh Mexican Grill

June 5, 2002 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fresh Enterprises Inc., the owner and operator of the Baja Fresh Mexican Grill restaurant chain. Baja Fresh owns, operates and franchises 169 fast-casual restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Upon completion of the transaction, expected later this month, Baja Fresh will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wendy's but will maintain its offices in Thousand Oaks, California. -Wendy's International Inc.