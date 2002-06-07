Franchisees Left to Guess at Potential Revenue of Torrefazione

<b></b>

June 7, 2002 1 min read

Seattle--Will franchisees warm up to the ultra-luxe coffee café experience that is Torrefazione Italia? The 21-store, Seattle-based chain's parent company, AFC Enterprises in Atlanta, is about to find out. AFC began offering potential franchisees the chance to own their own Torrefazione cafes, but despite its excitement about rolling the brand out across the nation, AFC isn't releasing any sales figures for Torrefazione stores.

Currently, all 21 Torrefazione stores are company-owned, and AFC will not share sales figures for those stores. With no existing franchisees who might be willing to share their sales figures, these first Torrefazione franchisees are being asked to do their own detective work to come up with potential sales estimates for their stores. -Puget Sound Business Journal