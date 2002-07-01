Cool Clicks 07/02

Sites that help you check your security on the Net and find the best search tools
Tester's choice: This Web site doesn't have a catchy, easy-to-remember URL, but that doesn't matter when you have this kind of content. Shields Up! bills itself as providing NanoProbe Technology Internet Security Testing for Windows users. Brought to us by Steve Gibson of Gibson Research Corp., it's actually an unintimidating way to check the security of your computer over the Internet.

For the lowdown, try the "Test My Shields!" and "Probe My Ports!" options. Shields UP! will tell you if your computer passes muster and what to do if it doesn't. To expand your knowledge before you start, peruse the bulleted list of 12 links at the bottom of the page. These cover everything from the site's history to FAQs, a public forum, further reading and explanations about why you need these tests in the first place. You don't want to play games with Internet connection security, and Shields UP! is one of the most comprehensive sites out there.

The search is on: When you're on the Web and you can't find what you're looking for, the first thing you reach out to is a search tool. Many of your Web site visitors may be doing the same thing. The bare-bones appearance of Searchtools.com belies its info-packed nature. It can help you decide if a search tool is right for you and then narrow down your best choice from the many available options. News, links, reviews and product listings round out the offerings. Try the survey to get more recommendations tailored to your site's needs. And, of course, you can search Searchtools.com if you want to.

