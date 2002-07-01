Hot Disks 07/02
CPR for PC problems, a fish that hunts for information and more
2 min read
This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Life After Death: Protect yourself from PC problems with CPR for XP from MyEZfix. When Windows XP refuses to boot, CPR brings the ailing PC back to life. Although XP comes with a built-in System Restore feature, CPR takes the recovery process one step further, helping PCs boot even when Windows is inaccessible. A per-user license costs $30 (all prices street).
- Encrypt Keeper: Keep e-mail messages away from prying eyes with SoftClan e-cryptor. This $59.95 application from CenturionSoft lets you send encrypted e-mails without worrying whether recipients have the software to read them-all they need is a password. It also encrypts files and folders on your hard drive.
- Scheduled Delivery: Stay on time with BCL Meeting Runner from BCL Technologies. This free add-on for Microsoft Outlook automatically schedules meetings and organizes your calendar. It scans all incoming messages for potential meeting requests and, once you confirm the information, adds those items directly to your calendar in Outlook 2000 or 2002.
- Quite a Find: Where did you put that address or budget amount? Enfish Find will find it. This downloadable utility lives on your Windows task bar and indexes information at the text level across all your hard drives and favorite Web sites. It speeds keyword searches without you having to remember which file, folder, e-mail attachment or spreadsheet holds the information you need. Enfish Find Personal costs $99.95.
Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.