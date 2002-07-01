Gear 07/02

Keep your broadband communications safe; BlackBerry gets a voice.

July 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router with 4-Port Switch



Linksys



(800) 546-5797



www.linksys.com



Street price: $149

It's dangerous out there on the Internet. Ensure safe broadband communications among branch or field offices, telecommuters and other remote network users by enclosing them in tunnels created with a Linksys EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router. The new BEFVP41 supports up to 70 simultaneous tunnels and is compatible with other popular IPSec VPN hardware and software. The router offers 56-bit DES or 168-bit 3DES encryption and automatic user authentication.

BlackBerry 5810



Research in Motion



(877) 400-1080 (AT&T Wireless) or (866) VSTRB2B (VoiceStream)



www.rim.net



Street price: $499 from GSM/GPRS network carriers

Research In Motion's popular BlackBerry, which made always-on e-mail a hit, has a new dimension: voice. The BlackBerry 5810 has an internal radio antenna and a wireless modem for GSM/GPRS voice networks. Now you can talk, send and read e-mail or retrieve information from WAP or WML Web sites. The device uses Sun's Java 2 Micro Edition operating system.