Gear 07/02

Keep your broadband communications safe; BlackBerry gets a voice.
July 2002

EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router with 4-Port Switch

It's dangerous out there on the Internet. Ensure safe broadband communications among branch or field offices, telecommuters and other remote network users by enclosing them in tunnels created with a Linksys EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router. The new BEFVP41 supports up to 70 simultaneous tunnels and is compatible with other popular IPSec VPN hardware and software. The router offers 56-bit DES or 168-bit 3DES encryption and automatic user authentication.

BlackBerry 5810

  • Research in Motion
  • (877) 400-1080 (AT&T Wireless) or (866) VSTRB2B (VoiceStream)
  • www.rim.net
  • Street price: $499 from GSM/GPRS network carriers

Research In Motion's popular BlackBerry, which made always-on e-mail a hit, has a new dimension: voice. The BlackBerry 5810 has an internal radio antenna and a wireless modem for GSM/GPRS voice networks. Now you can talk, send and read e-mail or retrieve information from WAP or WML Web sites. The device uses Sun's Java 2 Micro Edition operating system.

