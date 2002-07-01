Gear 07/02
This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router with
4-Port Switch
- Linksys
- (800) 546-5797
- www.linksys.com
- Street price: $149
It's dangerous out there on the Internet. Ensure safe broadband communications among branch or field offices, telecommuters and other remote network users by enclosing them in tunnels created with a Linksys EtherFast Cable/DSL VPN Router. The new BEFVP41 supports up to 70 simultaneous tunnels and is compatible with other popular IPSec VPN hardware and software. The router offers 56-bit DES or 168-bit 3DES encryption and automatic user authentication.
BlackBerry 5810
- Research in Motion
- (877) 400-1080 (AT&T Wireless) or (866) VSTRB2B
(VoiceStream)
- www.rim.net
- Street price: $499 from GSM/GPRS network carriers
Research In Motion's popular BlackBerry, which made always-on e-mail a hit, has a new dimension: voice. The BlackBerry 5810 has an internal radio antenna and a wireless modem for GSM/GPRS voice networks. Now you can talk, send and read e-mail or retrieve information from WAP or WML Web sites. The device uses Sun's Java 2 Micro Edition operating system.