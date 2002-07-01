Send a Card

Credit card debt got you down? If only you could get an SBA-backed loan . . .
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Converting business-related credit card debt to a more affordable SBA loan sounds like a good deal for your business. It also sounds good to National Small Business United (NSBU), a Washington, DC, advocacy group pushing for new rules allowing just that.

Under current rules, an SBA 7(a) loan can be used to refinance business-related credit card debt only when it benefits the business and if credit card debt is not a result of bad fiscal management. Satisfying a banker of such conditions can be impossible. "Most banks won't mess with this at all," says Alice Magos, an analyst with CCH Inc., a Deerfield, Illinois, provider of business law and finance information and software.

NSBU wants to broaden 7(a) lending rules so more conversions are possible. But with SBA funding already facing the budget axe, any regulatory proposals to expand eligibility face a bleak future. Nevertheless, some consider the prospect of trading credit card debt for a government loan worth fighting for. "This proposal frees up working capital for small business," says NSBU policy analyst David Mack.

For SBA rules to change, organizations like NSBU will need to keep up the lobbying pressure with a little help from entrepreneurs themselves. "Unfortunately, with all that exists, I guess we business owners do need to 'shout loudly,' " says Mark Deion, president of Deion Associates & Strategies, a business development consulting firm in Warwick, Rhode Island. "It appears to be the quickest way to a positive solution, despite the fact that we shouldn't have to shout at all."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market