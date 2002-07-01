Second Gig

Some entrepreneurs have to weigh the needs of the brand againist the needs of the band.

July 1, 2002 2 min read

This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

High profit margins are music to an entrepreneur's ears, but sometimes, music is, too:

Entrepreneur: Zach Bair (top, far left), 39, president, AdvaTech Solutions Inc., an infrastructure design and implementation solutions company in Richardson, Texas.

Band: No Control

Bair's Role: guitar, keyboards, lead vocals

Genre: "Melodic rock with an alternative edge"

Biggest Gig: performing for 8,000 at spring break

Running a Band vs. Running a Company: "You're one persona in the daytime, and a completely different one at night."

Our Review: Mellow yet hip sounds that go down easy; you could play this for your kid or your grandma, and neither would be offended.

Listen: www.no-control.com or www.mp3.com

Entrepreneur: Quinn Jones (pictured, far left), 34, CEO, Telecomcareers.net, a Metairie, Louisiana, job search site

Band: Michael Jeansonne and a Band of Indians

Jones' Role: piano and harmonica (if you call his company and get put on hold, that's him playing the piano)

Genre: "New Orleans-style country music"

Biggest Gig: Playing for 5,000 at the 2000 New Orleans JazzFest

Running a Band vs. Running a Company: "Being in a band is an entrepreneurial enterprise itself."

Our Review: If you like country, you'll love it.

Listen: www.michaeljeansonne.com

Entrepreneur: Drew Hannah, 50, CEO of two music-related companies, Parker Guitars and Fishman Transducers (which makes acoustic amplifiers), in Wilmington, Massachusetts

Band: Look 'n Feel Band (three of the four other members are also entrepreneurs)

Hannah's Role: bass, vocals, guitar

Genre: "Retro rock"

Biggest Gig: performing at the Fillmore, San Francisco's hippie landmark: "We kept wondering if Janis Joplin had shot up in our dressing room."

Running a Band vs. Running a Company: "A good entrepreneur or musician is [in] their creative space."

Our Review: Good old rock 'n' roll with a modern sensibility.

Contact Source