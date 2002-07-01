My Queue

It Figures 07/02

Who's planning on investing in technology, what entrepreneurs use the Internet for and more
This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
 
  FIFTY PERCENT OF SMALL-BUSINESS owners plan to make capital investments in technology within the next few months. Here's what else they'll buy:

SOURCE: OPEN Small Business Network 2002 Monitor 		 
WORKIN' IT
  WHAT DO ENTREPRENEURS really use the Net for? The answer's not as obvious as you think. Let's take a closer look at the most common small-business online activities:

SOURCE: OPEN Small Business Network 2002 Monitor 		 
TRASH TALKING
  BY 2005, 130 million cell phones will be discarded in the United States, accounting for 65,000 tons of trash.

SOURCE: Inform 		 
AT THE MOVIES
  THE SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVAL Committee cranked up its VCR to determine which movies offer the best and most positive portrayals of business. And the awards go to . . .

  
90%
of government agencies and U.S. businesses fell victim to hacker attacks within the last year.
SOURCE: FBI's Computer Intrusion Squad/Computer Security Institute

U.S. retail e-sales were
$33
BILLION
in 2001, accounting for 1 percent of total retail sales for the year.
SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Commerce

64%
of online consumers say they sometimes or frequently don't complete online transactions due to poor image quality.
SOURCE: Greenfield Online

43%
of small businesses say their sales increased last year as a result of e-mail marketing promotions.
SOURCE: Direct Marketing Association

62%
of U.S. adults own a cell phone.
SOURCE: Scarborough Research

Small businesses create
 75%
of new jobs.
SOURCE: SBA

25%
of PDAs purchased in 2001 were either bought by companies or by employees who were reimbursed by companies.
SOURCE: Gartner Inc.

