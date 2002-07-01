It Figures 07/02
|
FIFTY PERCENT OF SMALL-BUSINESS
owners plan to make capital investments in technology within the next few months. Here's what else they'll buy:
SOURCE: OPEN Small Business Network 2002 Monitor
|WORKIN' IT
|
WHAT DO ENTREPRENEURS
really use the Net for? The answer's not as obvious as you think. Let's take a closer look at the most common small-business online activities:
SOURCE: OPEN Small Business Network 2002 Monitor
|TRASH TALKING
|
BY 2005,
130 million cell phones will be discarded in the United States, accounting for 65,000 tons of trash.
SOURCE: Inform
|AT THE MOVIES
|
THE SMALL BUSINESS SURVIVAL
Committee cranked up its VCR to determine which movies offer the best and most positive portrayals of business. And the awards go to . . .
|
90%
of government agencies and U.S. businesses fell victim to hacker attacks within the last year.
SOURCE: FBI's Computer Intrusion Squad/Computer Security Institute
U.S. retail e-sales were
64%
|
43%
of small businesses say their sales increased last year as a result of e-mail marketing promotions.
SOURCE: Direct Marketing Association
62%
Small businesses create
25%