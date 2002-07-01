In Your Sites

Got a computer? Then you have everything you need to take on the travel industry.

Need to sound off about a travel problem? Plenty of Web sites let you do just that. Going by names like Travelsucks.com, they often offer a satisfying soapbox for frequent travelers.

Need to solve a problem? That's not quite so easy. Lorraine Sileo, an analyst with PhoCusWright, a travel research company based in Sherman, Connecticut, says it's one thing to vent, "but actually solving a travel problem is difficult and elusive."

This summer, as the airline industry begins a slow recovery and tourism bounces back from the events of September 11, the Web will try to do both. Here are a few of the contenders:

JoeSentMe.com is a new dotcom launched by industry gadfly Joe Brancatelli. While much of the information is "how-to" advice, the site often incites readers to lobby for a particular cause-and tells them how to do it.

PassengerRights.com offers listings of rules and regulations that can help you find out what your rights are. The site also offers an easy-to-use complaint form and helpful tips on how to file a grievance.

Ticked.com publishes a weekly column that fields questions about travel problems. It also links to articles on the Web that help travelers determine what their rights are and how to avoid having a bad trip.

TravelProblems.com charges a fee for its help in resolving your complaint (a $30 flat fee for claims up to $200).

The government doesn't track the effectiveness of these sites. However, it publishes a troubleshooting tract of its own called "Tell It to the Judge" about resolving travel complaints in small claims court. You can find it online at www.dot.gov/airconsumer/telljudge.htm .

