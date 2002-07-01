My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

In Your Sites

Got a computer? Then you have everything you need to take on the travel industry.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Need to sound off about a travel problem? Plenty of Web sites let you do just that. Going by names like Travelsucks.com, they often offer a satisfying soapbox for frequent travelers.

Need to solve a problem? That's not quite so easy. Lorraine Sileo, an analyst with PhoCusWright, a travel research company based in Sherman, Connecticut, says it's one thing to vent, "but actually solving a travel problem is difficult and elusive."

This summer, as the airline industry begins a slow recovery and tourism bounces back from the events of September 11, the Web will try to do both. Here are a few of the contenders:

  • JoeSentMe.com is a new dotcom launched by industry gadfly Joe Brancatelli. While much of the information is "how-to" advice, the site often incites readers to lobby for a particular cause-and tells them how to do it.
  • PassengerRights.com offers listings of rules and regulations that can help you find out what your rights are. The site also offers an easy-to-use complaint form and helpful tips on how to file a grievance.
  • Ticked.com publishes a weekly column that fields questions about travel problems. It also links to articles on the Web that help travelers determine what their rights are and how to avoid having a bad trip.
  • TravelProblems.com charges a fee for its help in resolving your complaint (a $30 flat fee for claims up to $200).

The government doesn't track the effectiveness of these sites. However, it publishes a troubleshooting tract of its own called "Tell It to the Judge" about resolving travel complaints in small claims court. You can find it online at www.dot.gov/airconsumer/telljudge.htm .

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org .

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur