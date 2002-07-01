Secure Sight

A video camera that's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand

Each golfball-sized XCam2 color video camera provides a 120-degree view of an area and beams its signals wirelessly to an adaptor attached to any networked office PC or a TV. When bundled with X10's XRay Vision Software, it can transmit over the Internet to a Web page or e-mail address. Add the X10 Scan Power remote, and you can control up to 16 cameras and switch between views even on the road. From X10 Wireless Technology Inc. (www.x10.com, 800-675-3044), the camera costs $79.99.