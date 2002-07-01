Jordan Weisman

42, founder and CEO of WizKids LLC in Bellevue, Washington
This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.

Description: Fantasy role-playing game company that makes a complete line of mythical, battle-ready miniature figurines

Start-up: $700,000 in 2000

Sales: Projected 2002 sales between $25 million and $30 million

Never grow up: Weisman is a self-proclaimed big little kid. That, and raising three boys, has helped him tremendously. "They quickly pointed out that everything I had created up until that point was too complicated," he says.

Knockout figures: WizKids games are played with fully assembled, painted miniature figures that sit on top of a "combat dial" players can adjust to show changes in the characters' status. The original Mage Knight game was so groundbreaking that collectible card industry magazine InQuest Gamer had to create a new category for it, the collectible miniatures game.

Let's make a deal: Weisman sold his last company to Microsoft and now acts as Microsoft Games Group creative director. "[Working] at a huge company while running my entrepreneurial enterprise keeps life interesting," he says.

Worlds collide: Just in time for the Spider-Man movie, WizKids licensed the entire catalog of Marvel characters for its Marvel Infinity Challenge game. The company has done the same with DC Comics' characters. Weisman points out, "This is the first time these important fictional universes will be [compatible]."

