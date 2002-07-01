Keep It Simple

Will the feds succeed in untangling tax laws?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Is tax simplification in the cards? There's a lot of talk but little action. "Every time lawmakers try to simplify the code, tax laws just get more complicated," says Paul Gada, a tax analyst with CCH Business Owner's Toolkit, a division of Riverwoods, Illinois-based tax and business law information provider CCH Inc.

The latest development comes from the Bush administration, which announced that tax simplification will be an important part of its tax agenda. Also, Nina E. Olson, the national taxpayer advocate, recently concluded in a report to Congress that federal tax laws are too complex.

Last year, the Joint Committee on Taxation submitted to Congress a report outlining complex provisions of the code. The report recommends 100 steps Congress could take to make the code more manageable.

Business owners have their own list of priorities, which include modernizing the code's depreciation rules. Under existing law, businesses write off the cost of capital expenses over five years. Now, a coalition of 35 companies is pushing for legislation that would allow businesses to deduct the entire cost of high-tech machinery in the year it is purchased.

As tax simplification proponents continue their drive, they must gather support from both sides to win passage for at least some of the changes. Partisan politics, however, continue to gather strength, which means less bipartisan cooperation and an uncertain future for simplification.

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for more than 14 years.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

4 Reasons Why Pricing Is the Key to Startup Success