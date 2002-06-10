Why People Buy

When given a choice, consumers will select the socially responsible business.

A recent survey of American consumers indicated that a company's reputation plays a significant role in a consumer's decision to buy. Nearly half of those surveyed said they'd be "much more likely" to buy from a socially responsible company if quality, service and price were equal. Almost 60 percent of consumers said they'd be "much less likely" to buy from companies with questionable business practices. And 70 percent said they would not buy--no matter the discount--from a business that was not socially responsible.

