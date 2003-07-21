Equipping Your Office

Chances are, you'll need a copier.

The latest copiers offer features such as automatic document feeders; collating for multipage documents, with sorting by both group and mode; color reproduction; paper cassette choices that range from the standard letter format to ledger-sized options; reduction and enlargement; and more--all within a compact unit that can be placed on its own stand or on a desktop.

While very small businesses might not need a copier, busy offices require one because of the volume of documents that must be reproduced. If you don't expect to do a tremendous amount of copying, or if you feel it will be cheaper to use a print shop when large copy jobs arise, you might choose to avoid this substantial equipment cost.

