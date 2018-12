Don't make this fatal mistake.

One of the most common naming errors made by new businesses is choosing a name that's difficult to pronounce. If people don't know how to pronounce you business name, they'll be hesitant to say it. That means they're less likely to tell friends about your company or ask for your product by name.

