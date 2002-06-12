Ice Cream Franchisor Seeks Sweet Reversal

June 12, 2002 1 min read

Farmington, Connecticut--The new owner of Carvel, Roark Capital Group, wants to open Carvel franchises in Atlanta and eventually nationwide. Analysts say Carvel must broaden its menu, overhaul its stores and nurture franchisees. In order to boost its franchising relationships, Roark Capital plans to spend $1 million on a marketing campaign as well as an upgrade of 80 percent of its 400 franchised stores by 2003. The company hopes to expand its stores to 1,000 over five years. -Atlanta Journal-Constitution