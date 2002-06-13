Express Services Awarded GSA Contract for Temporary Support Staffing

<b></b>

June 13, 2002

Oklahoma City--Express Personnel Services, a division of Express Services Inc., recently received approval from the U.S. General Services Administration to provide government staffing services. As an approved GSA vendor, Express can supply clerical and professional staff for federal agencies, the executive, legislative and judicial branches, and government corporations such as the U.S. Postal Service. These government entities can place orders directly with Express and are able to pay for services with government purchase cards. -Express Services Inc.