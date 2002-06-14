Expansion News--Del Taco, Dr. Vinyl, Lifestyle Technologies, Roly Poly, Rubio's, Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Laguna Hills, California--Del Taco has opened its 400th restaurant, the first of 14 restaurants planned for Fresno, California. In its first 24 hours, the Fresno franchise served nearly 2,000 customers with gross sales of $8,000 and gave away more than 1,000 free tacos in a grand-opening promotion. This 400th restaurant marks a significant milestone in Del Taco's growth effort over the past four years that has included more than 40 development agreements to expand the chain by more than 250 restaurants. -Del Taco

Lee's Summit, Missouri--Dr. Vinyl and Associates Ltd. is opening 11 new franchises in 2002. The company, which specializes in automotive aftermarket repairs of vinyl, leather, fabric, plastic and windshields, currently operates more than 200 franchises in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Italy. The new franchises will open in the United States. -Dr. Vinyl and Associates Ltd.

Charlotte, North Carolina--Lifestyle Technologies, a home technology solutions provider, has opened its first showroom in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The showroom offers homeowners and builders an informative opportunity to discuss their personalized home technology needs and see demonstrations of technology and entertainment solutions. -Lifestyle Technologies

Atlantic Beach, Florida--Roly Poly is racing for unit growth. The rolled sandwich chain recently signed multiunit deals for Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and other large markets. -Roly Poly

Carlsbad, California--Rubio's Baja Grill has opened its first Northwest location in Portland. This restaurant, which opened in April, is the first franchised Rubio's to open outside California. -The Business Journal of Portland

Lexington, Kentucky--Valvoline Instant Oil Change has added eight new franchisees that hold licenses for a total of eight locations and has had 16 franchisee service centers open throughout the United States since last October. VIOC's strategic plan for 2002 calls for the addition of 20 franchisees. -Nichol & Co. Ltd.

