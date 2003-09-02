Promote Community Service

Everybody wins when your business inspires customers to give back to the community.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Making it easy for your customers to give back to the community not only makes them feel good, but also strengthens their ties to your company. Case in point: Department store chain Carson Pirie Scott collected worn coats from customers for needy women and then rewarded donors with discounts on new coats. The program made it easy for customers to do good in the community. Once your campaign or project is completed, make sure to acknowledge what your customers did--by giving them a public pat on the back.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Popular Business-Naming Habits Worth Breaking

Starting a Business

How to Choose Your Niche to Be a Successful Photographer

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup