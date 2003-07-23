Why You Need an Inside Sales Force

Your business is best served by in-house reps.

July 23, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's truly no substitute for an on-staff sales force that's highly trained, well-motivated and experienced in the rigors of face-to-face sales. Any other form of sales effort is a poor second choice, although economics sometimes mandates the use of contract salespeople, especially for a manufacturing business. Service providers who use a contracted sales force, though, must be firmly in charge of their activities. The boiler-room operations created by unscrupulous service providers (in insurance, investment, home repair and so on) have given such sales efforts a black eye.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales