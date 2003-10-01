Loan Program Targets Entrepreneurs

If you need to borrow $25,000 or less, check out this SBA program.

SBA financing isn't limited to the 7(a) group of loans. The MicroLoan Program helps entrepreneurs get very small loans, ranging from less than $100 up to $25,000. The loans may be used for machinery equipment, furniture, inventory, supplies and working capital, but not to pay existing debts. This program is unique because it assists borrowers who generally don't meet traditional lenders' credit standards.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need