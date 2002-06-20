Maui Wowi Plans Smooth Transition to Expand Menu Offerings

Littleton, Colorado - Looking to broaden its appeal beyond smoothies, Maui Wowi is retooling its concepts with an expanded line of products and an updated brand name that reflects its new menu offerings. The 165-unit chain of mobile kiosks, which formerly was known as Maui Wowi Fresh Fruit Blends, is changing its name to Maui Wowi Fresh Hawaiian Blends as it rolls out hot beverages, including espressos and lattes. To date, about 20 percent of the system has introduced hot beverages; that number is expected to jump to 75 percent by year's end. - Nation's Restaurant News

