Partnership News--Embroidme, haircolorxpress

June 21, 2002 1 min read

West Palm Beach, Florida - EmbroidMe, a custom embroidery, promotional products and screen-printing apparel franchise, has chosen Brother International Inc. to provide its franchisees with a complete embroidery system. "We chose Brother because of their support and machine reliability, and they have been instrumental in supporting our growth of over 35 stores in 14 states in less than 18 months," says Ray Titus, EmbroidMe president. - EmbroidMe

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haircolorxpress International, franchisor of hair color-only salons, has formed an alliance with The Wella Corp., a manufacturer of professional hair color, care and styling products. Under the alliance, haircolorxpress will use Wella hair color exclusively in its nationwide chain of salons as well as incorporate Wella's educational systems in the company's training programs. - Thorp & Co.