Hiring Former Employees

Before you take them back, consider the pros and cons.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the plus side, by rehiring a former worker you can probably reduce the risk of making a mistake. You know the employee's skills, abilities and work style. You know the person, and he or she knows your system. All in all, it sounds like a great idea. But wait: You should carefully consider why that person left in the first place, what he or she has been doing in the meantime, and why he wants to return. It's often tempting to rehire marginal employees just because you need the bodies, and it seems easier than searching from scratch. But that's the wrong reason.

If you have other employees, check with them to see what they thought of the ex-staffer. You should also ask suppliers, vendors and customers for their opinions. Sure, it makes sense to consider ex-employees when you're hiring, but make sure you have all the facts first.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

