Tomorrow's Hot Markets

Why exporters should consider doing business with emerging markets
Today's economic powerhouses may not be dominant marketplaces in the future, so don't limit your marketing horizons to those countries that make up today's strongest economic markets. Exporters should also look for opportunities in the world's growing markets. As pinpointed by the Commerce Department, these include Argentina, The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey. By 2010, these emerging markets will account for 25 percent of the world's imports. By getting in on the action now, you can look forward to a share of that percentage.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

