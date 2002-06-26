Secret to Success

The first step is to find a business that's right for you.

Starting a business that builds on your experience and fits your personality will give you a much better chance of succeeding. If you start a business doing something that doesn't interest you, how can you expect to get customers interested in it? And if you try to launch a business that you have no experience in, you'll face the double hurdle of trying to learn about the industry while marketing your business at the same time. So to find a business that's right for you, take the following into account:

The kind of work you've done in the past.

Your strengths and weaknesses.

Any previous experience you've had in owning a business.

Your personality traits.

