They may not be sexy, but classified ads will get your business's name in front of customers.

June 28, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Classified ads don't draw the huge response of a display ad, but they still provide the most economical way for getting your business into the public eye. And since they demand neither the eye-catching design of a display ad nor the clever working of a direct-mail campaign, almost anyone can write them.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need