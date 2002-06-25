Franchise Small-Business Owners Headed for Capitol Hill

<b></b>

June 25, 2002 1 min read

Washington, DC--Franchise community representatives will come to Washington, DC, to educate their elected officials about the economic benefits of franchising on September 24, Franchise Appreciation Day. International Franchise Association members will urge legislators to support franchise-friendly legislation and relevant business issues affecting the franchise community. The third annual event will recognize the achievements of small-business franchisees and franchisors. -International Franchise Association