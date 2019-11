June 26, 2002 1 min read

Paducah, Kentucky--Dippin' Dots has teamed up with McDonald's to roll out its small frozen balls of ice cream, yogurt and sherbet in about 250 restaurants in the San Francisco area. Dippin' Dots began franchising in 1999, which increased sales to approximately $7 million last year. The firm, which has 569 franchisees in its system, expects sales to rise to $30 million this year. -Paducah Sun