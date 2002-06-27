Damon's Grill Seeks Catch of the Day: Franchisees

<b></b>

June 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Columbus, Ohio--A direct-mail campaign began this month to lure potential franchise buyers to Damon's Grill, a chain of 143 restaurants. The franchising campaign, according to the company, will remain focused in the eastern portion of the United States and will specifically target multiunit restaurant franchisees who are seeking to grow their portfolios, including those who own quick-serve operations and are able to make an initial investment of $1.7 million. Damon's hopes to add 25 more restaurants during the next year and sign on several multiunit investors in the process. -DM News