Expansion News--Back Yard Burgers, Del Taco, Nestle Toll House Cafe By Chip, Sobik's Subs, Wolfgang Puck Express

<b></b>

June 28, 2002 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Memphis, Tennessee--As part of a recent development deal, Black Angus Burgers Inc. will open 40 Back Yard Burgers franchises over the next 10 years in Florida and South Carolina. -Memphis Business Journal

Laguna Hills, California--Del Taco has signed a franchise development agreement for six restaurants in the San Jose, California, area. Since 1998, the Mexican fast-food chain has signed seven agreements for an additional 59 locations in Northern California. -Del Taco

Plano, Texas--Nestle Toll House Café by Chip, a chain that sells Nestle cookies, ice cream and coffee, has signed a multiunit development agreement with KSKM Enterprises LLC of Groveland, Massachusetts, to develop cafes in Northern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. -Crest Foods Inc.

Heathrow, Florida--Sobik's International Franchising Inc. has signed a 50-unit development agreement with Boyd Development Inc. of Ocala, Florida. Under the agreement, Sobik's Subs has exclusive rights to open up to 50 submarine sandwich locations in all Boyd projects that are currently developed or will be developed over the next four years. -Sobik's International Franchising Inc.

Beverly Hills, California--As of May 2002, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc. has executed agreements with five of 19 planned regional franchisees for its Wolfgang Puck Express quick-casual concept. Nineteen Express locations are already open, with multiple openings anticipated this year. -Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Inc.