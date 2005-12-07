Finance

Free Tax Guide CD From the IRS and SBA

Get your info from the source with this free resource guide on all you need to know about business taxes.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The SBA and IRS have teamed-up to provide tax information to small businesses just like you. The Small Business Resource Guide 2002 - What You Need to Know About Taxes and Other Topics CD resource guide is an interactive tool that provides tax information, forms, instructions and publications. It also contains a comprehensive resource directory on each stage of a small business's life cycle, with topics like preparing a business plan and the tax responsibilities when starting, expanding or closing a business. Visit www.sba.gov/starting and click on "SBA/IRS CD Small Business Resource Guide" to receive your free copy. You can also call (800) U-ASK-SBA or (800) TAX-FORM.

