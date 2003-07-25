Learn to Think Creatively

Tried-and-true tactics for getting the creative juices flowing

July 25, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Next time you just can't think of a new way to solve a problem, try these tips:

Think like a child. Remember, childhood is the breeding ground of creative thinking.

Remember, childhood is the breeding ground of creative thinking. Pay attention! Great ideas are all around you. Don't hesitate to steal a solution from others and tailor that idea to your needs.

Great ideas are all around you. Don't hesitate to steal a solution from others and tailor that idea to your needs. Ask everyone you know for input. You never know who or what can spark your creativity.

You never know who or what can spark your creativity. Don't force your ideas. If your mind is truly blank, take a break. Do something else--or do nothing at all. Getting a fresh perspective may be all you need to get you going.

Above all, have fun. Too many of us think that business has to be all work, but adding an element of play can really get the creative juices flowing.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ