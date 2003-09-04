Dealing With Objections

To succeed in selling, you must learn to handle any objections that are raised.

September 4, 2003 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When facing high-inside-fastball objections, sales experts recommend you take a calm approach.

1. Hear the objection out. Don't interrupt, and don't cut it short. Focus your attention on what's being said. Take some notes (without cutting eye contact for more than a brief period) so you can capture all the details.

2. Don't panic. People who object are at least taking you seriously. When you make a presentation and everyone smiles at everything you're saying, you're in trouble. When people object, they're looking for more information, or they want you to clarify their perception of your product or service. You should be prepared for every objection with a killer response.

3. Find something in the objection to validate. It doesn't matter if it's well-founded or ridiculous--the objection must be taken seriously. You want to credit the questioner for mounting the objection. Acknowledge that you're a new and essentially unproven company, for example. In fact, you'd have the exact same objections if you were sitting where he is. If you need a few moments to gather your thoughts, respond to the objection with a clarifying question: "What kind of experience have you had with your existing equipment regarding downtime?" or "What's a doomsday scenario in your production? Let me see if I can address it." This technique will also help you zero in on the true nature of the objection.

4. Be prepared. You've already developed a script with answers to every objection, right? No? Now's the time to pull that script up to the top of your mind and satisfy the objection-raiser. Go through it calmly, getting your inquirer's assent at every step of the way. When you're done addressing the objection, make sure the individual feels comfortable with how you handled it.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales