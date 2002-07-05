Choosing Your Location

Steps to take before you make that final decision

Technology and statistics are important elements in selecting the right site for your business, but nothing beats your personal involvement in the process. Real estate brokers and economic development agencies can give you plenty of numbers, but remember their job is to get you to choose their location. To get a balanced picture, take the time to visit the sites yourself, talk to people who own or work in nearby businesses, and verify the facts and what they really mean to the potential success of your business.

