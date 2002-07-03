iMakeNews Launches e-Franchisor Tool

<b></b>

July 3, 2002 1 min read

Newton, Massachusetts--iMakeNews, a Web-based platform specializing in customer retention and acquisition through permission-based e-newsletters, has launched an electronic marketing solution specifically for franchisors and multilevel marketers. The new e-Franchisor enables franchisors to engage their franchisees in e-mail marketing by providing them with the ability to create, deliver and track personalized e-newsletters and e-mail promotions to their local customer base. The service also allows franchisees to plug their own articles into newsletters or "drag and drop" content from publishers such as Entrepreneur.com, NewsEdge, Cahners Business Information and Ziff-Davis. -Warner Communications