Franchise Group Urges Modernizing Business Rule

<b></b>

July 4, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC--Efforts to modernize the Federal Trade Commission's Franchise Rule continue to garner strong support from the International Franchise Association. Appearing recently on behalf of the IFA before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection was Chicago attorney Dennis Wieczorek of the law firm Piper Rudnick, which serves as general counsel for the IFA. "We support efforts to modernize the rule by adopting the disclosure format accepted by many states, creating a separate rule for business opportunities and permitting electronic disclosure," Wieczorek said.

Franchise groups are hoping the Franchise Rule will be revised to create more consistency between state and federal franchise disclosure requirements. -International Franchise Association