Put Your Best Foot Forward

November 5, 2003 1 min read

Don't make that business presentation until you ensure your equipment is ready to go. Here are some tips for making sure everything comes together:

If you use every flying bullet and unique effect that comes with your presentation software, you'll drive your audience crazy. For maximum impact, keep these features to a minimum. Remember, you don't want to distract your viewers. Think big. Display text in at least 24-point type. Use serif fonts for large titles only; use sans serif in the main body of your presentation.

Every presentation needs some kind of structure. One basic yet effective structure includes an introduction or agenda, key points, a closing and some recommendations. Spell it out. Avoid just mentioning statistics-tell your audience exactly what the numbers mean.

