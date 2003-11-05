Put Your Best Foot Forward

Tips for making sure your big presentation goes off without a hitch
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't make that business presentation until you ensure your equipment is ready to go. Here are some tips for making sure everything comes together:

  • Don't overdo it. If you use every flying bullet and unique effect that comes with your presentation software, you'll drive your audience crazy. For maximum impact, keep these features to a minimum. Remember, you don't want to distract your viewers.
  • Think big. Display text in at least 24-point type. Use serif fonts for large titles only; use sans serif in the main body of your presentation.
  • Be organized. Every presentation needs some kind of structure. One basic yet effective structure includes an introduction or agenda, key points, a closing and some recommendations.
  • Spell it out. Avoid just mentioning statistics-tell your audience exactly what the numbers mean.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

