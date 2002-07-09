Become a Category Leader

Stand out from the crowd by focusing on your expertise.

July 9, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Computers used to fall into a single category, but now there are computers, mainframes, mini-computers, fault-tolerant computers, supercomputers, workstations and PCs. If in your business you can't develop an entirely new category for what you want to offer, try to create a category within an existing category. That way, you'll be seen as a leader.

One entrepreneur in particular saw this as an opportunity to set herself apart from her competition. She ran a dog-grooming service and was literally getting clipped by the other businesses, which could handle more and larger animals than she could. So instead of bowing out, she became the czar of care for small, exotic dog breeds. She developed a category within a category and trained her staff to see themselves as grooming specialists, too.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business