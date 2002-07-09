The same skills you use in public speaking will help you land clients.

Your success as a salesperson depends on your ability to persuasively communicate one-on-one with your prospects. This is no major revelation. What you may not realize, however, is that many of the same skills you learned in Public Speaking 101 are the same ones you use in selling. The techniques your seventh-grade English teacher made you use in that stirring oration "Why I Love the Red, White and Blue" are the same ones you use in "Acme Widgets: the Finest Made."

