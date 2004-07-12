My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Choosing Your Insurance Professional

Your insurance vendor is an important aspect of your insurance experience. Find out who the different professionals are out there, and how it will affect your insurance purchase.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Direct writers are employed by a specific firm and may have a specific specialty in the field of insurance. Though tied to one firm, the insurance representative can still handle any number of insurance lines: auto, home, health and life. The commission paid to the salesperson should be somewhat lower since you buy the insurance right from the source.

An agent is an independent businessperson who usually deals with a variety of different coverages and handles any number of different insurers. The independent agent may have gathered a greater breadth of knowledge across many different fields of insurance. This interaction with many firms and policies increases the agent's scope and awareness of cost-effective coverage. Though the commission for an independent agent is generally higher, as an entrepreneur, the agent may strive to give you the best service possible.

An insurance broker makes it his or her business to negotiate with different insurers for different types of policies. The broker represents you, the insurance buyer, not the insurance company, in dealing with a variety of insurers. They are particularly adept in business dealings and thus their costs may be higher.

Determining which professional to use can be frustrating. The insurance companies' true area of expertise is underwriting. The direct writer may not be as knowledgeable as the field agent in customizing an individual package for your company within a specialized field. In any case, an experienced, thorough, conscientious agent has the time and the incentive to take a generic insurance policy and give you exactly the coverage you need.

Finding an insurance representative whom you can trust and who will keep your business information strictly confidential is the key. You need a concerned insurance representative who is interested in you and your business, and will be with you for the long run and will structure deductibles that are suitable for your budget.

The labels within the insurance industry can be deceptive. The so-called "captive" agents, those who work primarily with one big company, may, when the need arises, deal with other insurance underwriters.

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, Start Your Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine ("Needs to Know"). All information is intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an insurance agent.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Grow Your Business Fast (Without Rushing)

Wellness Brand Moon Juice Has Plenty of Haters -- and Its Founder Is Cool With That